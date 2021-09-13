Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo 5-2 2021 | Camavinga, Vinicius, Modric

By Soccer Blog | Sep 13, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on September 12, 2021 from the big Spanish newspapers (AS, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo). Karim Benzema with a hat trick for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, with goals also coming from Vinicius and Eduardo Camavinga, who is wearing the number 25 jersey for Real in the 2021/22 season.

AS paper player ratings Real vs Celta 12 September 2021

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo 2021 Player Ratings AS

RMA 5-2 Celta Vigo player ratings Diario Sport

RMA vs Celta 2021 Player Ratings Sport Newspaper

MD newspaper ratings Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo 2021

Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Player Ratings 2021 Mundo Deportivo

