Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 0-3 Bayern Munich September 14 2021 | Araujo De Jong Sergi Roberto

By Soccer Blog | Sep 15, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Barca vs Bayern from the big European newspapers (Bild, Sport, AS, Mundo Deportivo) following the Blaugrana’s disappointing 0-3 Champions League group stage MD1 defeat at the Nou Camp.

Diario Sport player ratings Barcelona Bayern Munchen September 14, 2021

Barca vs Bayern Player Ratings 2021 Diario Sport

Diario AS player ratings FCB 0-3 Bayern UCL

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich 0-3 Player Ratings UCL 2021 AS

Mundo Deportivo newspaper player ratings Barca vs Bayern Champions League

Player Ratings Barcelona vs Bayern September 2021 Mundo Deportivo

Bild player ratings (6 is bad, 1 is good) for Barca v Bayern

Barcelona Bayern Player Ratings 2021 Bild Newspaper

Also check out xG expected goals for Barca vs Bayern September 14 2021

