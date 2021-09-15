Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 0-3 Bayern Munich September 14 2021 | Araujo De Jong Sergi Roberto

Here is a look at the player ratings for Barca vs Bayern from the big European newspapers (Bild, Sport, AS, Mundo Deportivo) following the Blaugrana’s disappointing 0-3 Champions League group stage MD1 defeat at the Nou Camp.
Diario Sport player ratings Barcelona Bayern Munchen September 14, 2021
Diario AS player ratings FCB 0-3 Bayern UCL
Mundo Deportivo newspaper player ratings Barca vs Bayern Champions League
Bild player ratings (6 is bad, 1 is good) for Barca v Bayern
