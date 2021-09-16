Newspaper Player Ratings Sporting vs Ajax UCL 2021- Haller, Antony, Palhinha

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sporting CP vs Ajax from the big European newspapers (L’Equipe, Record, O Jogo and CDM) following the latter’s 5-1 triumph in the Champions League on 15 September, 2021. Seb Haller the star of the show with his four goals- L’Equipe gave him a 9/10!
L’Equipe player ratings Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax Champions League
A 6.1 team rating for Ajax and a 3.8 for Sporting Portugal from French paper L’Equipe.
O Jogo newspaper player ratings SCP Ajax 1-5 UCL
Matheus Nunes and Paulinho SCP’s best players on the day according to Portuguese paper O Jogo.
Correio da Manha player ratings Sporting CP v Ajax 2021
Record paper ratings Sporting-Ajax 2021
