Newspaper Player Ratings Sporting vs Ajax UCL 2021- Haller, Antony, Palhinha

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sporting CP vs Ajax from the big European newspapers (L’Equipe, Record, O Jogo and CDM) following the latter’s 5-1 triumph in the Champions League on 15 September, 2021. Seb Haller the star of the show with his four goals- L’Equipe gave him a 9/10!

L’Equipe player ratings Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax Champions League

A 6.1 team rating for Ajax and a 3.8 for Sporting Portugal from French paper L’Equipe.

O Jogo newspaper player ratings SCP Ajax 1-5 UCL

Matheus Nunes and Paulinho SCP’s best players on the day according to Portuguese paper O Jogo.

Correio da Manha player ratings Sporting CP v Ajax 2021

Record paper ratings Sporting-Ajax 2021