xG Real Madrid Sheriff 3.21-0.35 Champions League | Match Stats & Expected Goals Shots Map

Sep 29, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol on September 28, 2021 in the Champions League. One of the great UCL upsets as the Moldovan side win 2-1. Real Madrid dominate on xG, as can be seen in the stats, and should’ve atleast scored three goals on the day, but didn’t.

Match stats Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff UCL

31 shots for Real Madrid to 4 for Sheriff and 76 % possession for RMA

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol Match Stats 2021 UCL

xG Real Madrid 3.21-0.35 Sheriff Shots Map (Actual score RMA 1-2 Sheriff)

0-1 Yakhshiboev goal xG 0.26
1-1 Benzema penalty goal xG 0.75
1-2 Thill goal xG 0.03

xG Real Madrid Sheriff 2021 Champions League

