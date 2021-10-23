xG Chelsea 7-0 Norwich October 2021 | Expected Goals Match Stats CFC NCFC

By Soccer Blog | Oct 23, 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats from Chelsea vs Norwich on October 23, 2021. Chelsea won this game 7-0 thanks to a Mount hat trick against the poor Canaries, who finished the game with ten men. Norwich had only 3 shots in the entire game- only one on target, and that is reflected in the expected goals metrics. CFC were pretty clinical here.

xG Chelsea 2.99-0.21 Norwich City shots map (Actual score CFC 7-0 NCFC)

xG of individual Chelsea goals against Norwich 2021

1-0 Mount goal xG 0.05
2-0 Hudson Odoi goal xG 0.35
3-0 James goal xG 0.35
4-0 Chilwell goal xG 0.03
5-0 Aarons own goal so no xG
6-0 Mount penalty goal xG 0.80
7-0 Mount hat trick goal xG 0.43

xg Chelsea 7-0 Norwich 2021

Chelsea vs Norwich 7-0 Full Time Post Match Stats 2021

(CFC stats on left; NCFC on right)

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City Stats 2021

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites