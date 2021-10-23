xG Chelsea 7-0 Norwich October 2021 | Expected Goals Match Stats CFC NCFC

Here is a look at the xG stats from Chelsea vs Norwich on October 23, 2021. Chelsea won this game 7-0 thanks to a Mount hat trick against the poor Canaries, who finished the game with ten men. Norwich had only 3 shots in the entire game- only one on target, and that is reflected in the expected goals metrics. CFC were pretty clinical here.

xG Chelsea 2.99-0.21 Norwich City shots map (Actual score CFC 7-0 NCFC)

xG of individual Chelsea goals against Norwich 2021

1-0 Mount goal xG 0.05

2-0 Hudson Odoi goal xG 0.35

3-0 James goal xG 0.35

4-0 Chilwell goal xG 0.03

5-0 Aarons own goal so no xG

6-0 Mount penalty goal xG 0.80

7-0 Mount hat trick goal xG 0.43

Chelsea vs Norwich 7-0 Full Time Post Match Stats 2021

(CFC stats on left; NCFC on right)