xG Everton Watford October 2021 Shots Map | EFC 2-5 Watford Attendance 38,834

Here is a look at the xG stats from Everton vs Watford on October 23, 2021. This game was one for the history books- first win for Claudio Ranieri as Watford manager, and the Hornets becoming the first team in PL history to win by three goals after trailing at the 75 minute mark. They won 5-2 at Goodison Park in front of a crowd of 38,834 with former Everton player Josh King scoring a hat trick for the visitors.

xG Everton 1.79-3.18 Watford shots map (Actual score EFC 2-5 WFC)

Everton vs Watford 2-5 Post Match Full Time Stats