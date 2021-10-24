xG Barcelona Real Madrid October 2021 | Barca 1-2 RMA Attendance 86422 El Classico

By Soccer Blog | Oct 24, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from the Barca vs Real Madrid El Clasico game on 24 October, 2021. Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in front of a 86,422 strong crowd at the Nou Camp, but were edged by the hosts on xG, as can be seen in the FT stats below.

xG Barcelona 1.81-1.50 Real Madrid shots map (Actual score FCB 1-2 RMA)

0-1 Alaba goal xG 0.03
0-2 Lucas goal xG 0.62
1-2 Aguero goal xG 0.63

Sergino Dest miss chance xG 0.42

xG Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2021

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid Post Match Stats

(Barca FT stats on left; RMA match stats on right)

Barca 1-2 Real Madrid 2021 Match Stats

