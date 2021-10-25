Newspaper Player Ratings Marseille vs PSG 0-0 October 24 2021- How did Messi, Neymar, Mbappe play?

Here is a look at the OM vs PSG player ratings from the big French newspapers following their 0-0 Classique draw on October 24, 2021. PSG had Hakimi sent off just before the hour mark.

L’Equipe player ratings Marseille vs PSG October 2021

L’Equipe gave Messi a 4/10 player rating in his first Classique game. Neymar Jr. got a 3/10 while Kylian Mbappe was rated a 5/10. They also had Olympique Marseille as the better team on the evening.

Player Ratings Marseille vs PSG 2021 L'Equipe

La Provence Marseille player ratings vs Paris Saint Germain 2021

La Provence Newspaper Marseille player ratings vs PSG 2021

