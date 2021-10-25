Newspaper Player Ratings Marseille vs PSG 0-0 October 24 2021- How did Messi, Neymar, Mbappe play?

Here is a look at the OM vs PSG player ratings from the big French newspapers following their 0-0 Classique draw on October 24, 2021. PSG had Hakimi sent off just before the hour mark.

L’Equipe player ratings Marseille vs PSG October 2021

L’Equipe gave Messi a 4/10 player rating in his first Classique game. Neymar Jr. got a 3/10 while Kylian Mbappe was rated a 5/10. They also had Olympique Marseille as the better team on the evening.

La Provence Marseille player ratings vs Paris Saint Germain 2021