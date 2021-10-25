xG Man United Liverpool October 2021 Shots Map | MUFC 0-5 LFC Attendance 73088

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Man United v Liverpool on October 24, 2021. A pretty comfortable win for the Reds, and xG reflects that, as they handed Man Utd a 5-0 victory in front of a 73,088 strong crowd at Old Trafford.

xG Man United 1.31-3.73 Liverpool shots map (Actual score MU 0-5 LFC)

xG of individual LFC goals vs MU 2021

0-1 Keita goal xG 0.46

0-2 Jota goal xG 0.63

0-3 Salah goal xG 0.48

0-4 Salah second goal xG 0.30

0-5 Salah hat trick goal xG 0.69

United’s biggest chance went to Cavani (0.62 xG), but there was a hint of a potential offside in the buildup, had it gone in.

Man Utd vs Liverpool 0-5 Full Time Post Match Stats 2021

(MUFC stats on left; LFC stats on right)