xG Man United Liverpool October 2021 Shots Map | MUFC 0-5 LFC Attendance 73088

By Soccer Blog | Oct 25, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Man United v Liverpool on October 24, 2021. A pretty comfortable win for the Reds, and xG reflects that, as they handed Man Utd a 5-0 victory in front of a 73,088 strong crowd at Old Trafford.

xG Man United 1.31-3.73 Liverpool shots map (Actual score MU 0-5 LFC)

xG Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool 2021

xG of individual LFC goals vs MU 2021

0-1 Keita goal xG 0.46
0-2 Jota goal xG 0.63
0-3 Salah goal xG 0.48
0-4 Salah second goal xG 0.30
0-5 Salah hat trick goal xG 0.69

United’s biggest chance went to Cavani (0.62 xG), but there was a hint of a potential offside in the buildup, had it gone in.

Man Utd vs Liverpool 0-5 Full Time Post Match Stats 2021

(MUFC stats on left; LFC stats on right)

MUFC 0-5 LFC Match Stats 2021

