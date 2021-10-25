xG Marseille Paris SG 1.47-2.06 2021 Shots Map | OM PSG 65121 Attendance

Here is a look at the xG stats for Marseille vs PSG on 24 October, 2021. The game ended in a 0-0 draw in front of a 65,121 crowd at the Velodrome, but there were plenty of chances created by both teams. Paris did enough to technically score at least two goals, but finished the game with ten men following a red card to Hakimi,

xG Marseille 1.47-2.06 PSG shots map (Actual score OM 0-0 PSG)

xG of some individual chances in OM vs Paris SG

Messi 26th minute chance xG 0.45

Neymar 31st minute chance xG 0.43

Mbappe 31st minute chance xG 0.48

Mbappe 67th minute chance xG 0.37

Konrad de la Fuente 77th minute chance xG 0.33

OM vs PSG 0-0 Full Time Post Match Stats for comparison

(Marseille stats on left; Paris match SG stats on right)