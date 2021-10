Here is a look at the team of the week for Round 9 of the 21/22 Bundesliga season. We’ve compiled the TOTW from three different sources (Bild, SC and Kicker)- Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Mainz’s Burkadt feature in all three.

Bild Team of the Week Round 9 2021/22 season

SC Team of the Round (MD9- 2021/22 season)

Kicker TOTW GW9 21/22 season