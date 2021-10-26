Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings El Clasico October 24 2021 Barca 1-2 Real Madrid

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big Spanish papers (AS, Mundo, Diario Sport) for Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Ancelotti’s men won 2-1 at the Nou Camp (also see xG for Barca 1-2 Real Madrid). David Alaba impressive for Real.

Diario Sport player ratings FCB RMA October 2021

9/10 rating for David Alaba from Sport, with Militao getting an 8

Mundo Deportivo newspaper ratings Barca 1 RMA 2 2021

Four stars for Alaba from MD.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid AS Newspaper ratings