Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings El Clasico October 24 2021 Barca 1-2 Real Madrid

By Soccer Blog | Oct 26, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big Spanish papers (AS, Mundo, Diario Sport) for Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Ancelotti’s men won 2-1 at the Nou Camp (also see xG for Barca 1-2 Real Madrid). David Alaba impressive for Real.

9/10 rating for David Alaba from Sport, with Militao getting an 8

Four stars for Alaba from MD.

