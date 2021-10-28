xG Preston Liverpool EFL Cup 2021 | PNE 0-2 LFC Attendance 22131 Match Stats

By Soccer Blog | Oct 28, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Preston North End vs Liverpool on October 27, 2021 in the League Cup. LFC won 2-0 in front of a 22,131 strong crowd at Deepdale, with goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi sending them through. Both teams, interestingly, had exactly 9 shots in the entire game and four on target each.

xG Preston 1.12-1.84 Liverpool shots map (Actual score PNEFC 0-2 LFC)

xG Preston vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2021

Full-time PNE vs Liverpool 0-2 Match Stats for comparison

(PNEFC stats on left; LFC match stats on right)

pne lfc 2021 efl cup stats

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites