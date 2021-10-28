xG Preston Liverpool EFL Cup 2021 | PNE 0-2 LFC Attendance 22131 Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Preston North End vs Liverpool on October 27, 2021 in the League Cup. LFC won 2-0 in front of a 22,131 strong crowd at Deepdale, with goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi sending them through. Both teams, interestingly, had exactly 9 shots in the entire game and four on target each.

xG Preston 1.12-1.84 Liverpool shots map (Actual score PNEFC 0-2 LFC)

Full-time PNE vs Liverpool 0-2 Match Stats for comparison

(PNEFC stats on left; LFC match stats on right)