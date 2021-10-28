xG West Ham Man City Carabao Cup 2021 | WHUFC MCFC EFL Cup Match Stats & Expected Goals

Here is a look at the xG stats from West Ham vs Man City in the EFL Cup on 27 October, 2021. The game ended in a 0-0 draw after normal time, with West Ham winning 5-3 on penalties to knock Pep Guardiola’s side out of the competition. City had more shots (25) to West Ham’s 7, and thus had the better on xG, but this was another successful clean sheet for David Moyes’ Hammers, who have now knocked out both Manchester City teams from the League Cup this 21/22 season.

xG West Ham 0.31-1.76 Man City shots map (Actual score WHUFC 0-0 MCFC)

Full time post match stats West Ham vs Man City League Cup October 2021

(WHUFC stats on left; MCFC stats on right)