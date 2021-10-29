Newspaper Player Ratings PSG vs Lille October 2021- How did Messi, Wijnaldum play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Paris SG vs LOSC on October 29, 2021. Lionel Messi was subbed off at half time, leading to French newspaper L’Equipe giving him a 3/10 player rating (Mauro Icardi, his replacement, got a 4). 3 was also the player rating for midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

Marquinhos and Di Maria the best of the Paris SG players according to L’Equipe- both got a 8/10. PSG as a team were given a 5.4/10 rating, with Lille a 5.6/10. Renato Sanches the pick of the LOSC players.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 2-1 Lille October 2021