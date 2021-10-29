xG Rayo Vallecano Barcelona 2021 | Ronald Koeman last game as Barca manager

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona in October 2021. This was also Ronald Koeman’s last game as Barca manager- he was sacked by the Blaugrana after this 1-0 loss. Interestingly, Barca dominated on the expected goals xG metric and probably created enough to have scored at least three goals, but didn’t find the back of the net.

xG Rayo 0.79-2.96 Barcelona shots map (Actual score Rayo 1-0 Barca)

Full time post match stats Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona 1-0 for comparison