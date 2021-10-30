xG Leicester 0-2 Arsenal 30 October 2021 | LCFC vs AFC Attendance 32,209 Shots Map Match Stats

An interesting set of xG stats from Leicester vs Arsenal on 30 October, 2021. Arsenal won 2-0 on the scoreboard in front of a crowd of 32,209 at the Kingpower Stadium, but it was Leicester who had the better chances on the expected goals metric. A fine performance from Ramsdale in goal helped the Gunners come away victors.

xG Leicester 2.18-1.01 Arsenal shots map (Actual score LCFC 0-2 Arsenal)

xG of individual Arsenal goals vs Leicester 2021

0-1 Gabriel goal xG 0.10

0-2 Smith Rowe goal xG 0.12

Full time post match stats Leicester vs Arsenal 0-2 for comparison

(LCFC stats on left; Arsenal match stats on right)

Leicester dominate possession and shots and almost every other attacking metric.