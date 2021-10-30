xG Liverpool vs Brighton 2021 | Shots Map Expected Goals Match Stats LFC BHAFC

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Liverpool vs Brighton on October 30, 2021. The Reds shaded this game in terms of xG, but ended up dropping points against Albion after leading 2-0 at one stage. Liverpool had more possession and more shots, although Brighton had more of them on target.

xG Liverpool 1.47-1.35 Brighton shots map (Actual score LFC 2-2 BHAFC)

1-0 Henderson goal xG 0.05

2-0 Mane goal xG 0.33

2-1 Mwepu goal xG 0.02

2-2 Trossard goal xG 0.43

Full time post match stats Liverpool vs Brighton 2-2 for comparison