xG Spurs Man Utd October 30 Shots Map | Tottenham 0-3 MUFC 2021 Attendance 60,356

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for Tottenham vs Man United (Attendance 60,356 on 30 October, 2021). United ended up winning this clash 3-0 in front of a 60,356 strong crowd, but this was a fixture where they overperformed on the xG metric. Spurs had zero (0) shots on target though!

xG Spurs 1.38-1.12 Man U shots map (Actual score Spurs 0-3 MUFC)

0-1 Ronaldo goal xG 0.08

0-2 Cavani goal xG 0.42

0-3 Rashford goal xG 0.23

Full time post match stats Spurs vs Man United 0-3 for comparison

(THFC stats on left; MU stats on right)