xG Spurs Man Utd October 30 Shots Map | Tottenham 0-3 MUFC 2021 Attendance 60,356

By Soccer Blog | Oct 30, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for Tottenham vs Man United (Attendance 60,356 on 30 October, 2021). United ended up winning this clash 3-0 in front of a 60,356 strong crowd, but this was a fixture where they overperformed on the xG metric. Spurs had zero (0) shots on target though!

xG Spurs 1.38-1.12 Man U shots map (Actual score Spurs 0-3 MUFC)

xG Spurs vs Man Utd October 2021

0-1 Ronaldo goal xG 0.08
0-2 Cavani goal xG 0.42
0-3 Rashford goal xG 0.23

Full time post match stats Spurs vs Man United 0-3 for comparison

(THFC stats on left; MU stats on right)

Spurs 0-3 Man Utd Stats 2021

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites