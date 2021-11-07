Nuno Tottenham Manager Stats 2021 | List of Games & Nuno record at Spurs

Here is a look at the list of games managed by Nuno Espirito Santo during his managerial stint at Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese gaffer lasted only four months at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (having originally signed a 2 year contract) and managed only 17 games as Spurs boss. They had an encouraging start to the new campaign under him- there was even a time when Spurs were top of the table and Arsenal at the bottom on the same day.

Nuno manager record at Tottenham in 2021/22 season

Games managed 17: Won 9, Lost 7, Drew 1 (Win percentage 52.94%)

Nuno Premier League record at Tottenham?

Games managed 10: Won 5, Lost 5 (Win Percentage 50%)- 9 Goals For; 16 Goals Against

Nuno first game as Spurs manager?

Nuno’s first game as Tottenham manager saw him beat Man City 1-0 on August 15, 2021.



Nuno last game as Tottenham manager?

Nuno’s last game as Spurs manager was the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on 30 October, 2021 at home.

Did Nuno beat Arsenal as Tottenham manager?

No, Nuno did not beat Arsenal in the North London Derby as Spurs manager. Tottenham lost 3-1 at the Emirates on 26 September, 2021.

Whom did Nuno replace as Spurs manager?

Nuno effectively replaced Jose Mourinho as Spurs manager, although the club did have Ryan Mason serving as interim manager between the time of Mourinho’s departure and Nuno’s appointment.