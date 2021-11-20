xG Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal November 2021 | Expected Goals Stats Shots Map LFC AFC

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Liverpool vs Arsenal on 20 November, 2021. A convincing win for the Reds as they bounced back from the loss against West Ham. Arsenal competitive in the first half, but very poor in the second.

xG Liverpool 3.42-0.31 Arsenal shots map (Actual score LFC 4-0 Arsenal)

1-0 Mane goal xG 0.31

2-0 Jota goal xG 0.47

3-0 Salah goal xG 0.63

4-0 Minamino goal xG 0.65

Jota chance xG 0.32 (well saved by Ramsdale)

Liverpool vs Arsenal 4-0 Match Stats for comparison