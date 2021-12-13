Champions League Round of 16 Draw 2022 (Original First & New Draw) Result- Inter vs Liverpool & Benfica vs Ajax

The draw for the 2021/2022 Champions League Round of 16 has been conducted today (December 13, 2021) and Liverpool will face Inter in the Round of 16 while PSG have drawn Real Madrid. In the original draw that was conducted, PSG drew Man United (a Messi v Ronaldo show down), but that changed in the second draw. The only fixture that was same across both draws was Chelsea vs Lille.

UCL Round of 16 Revised New Draw 2022

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting vs Man City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Man United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid

UCL Round of 16 Old First Draw 2022

Edit– The first draw below was cancelled by the authorities owing to a technical error, and was redone another time. Both draws have been published here for fans to check the differences.

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal v Man City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Man Utd