Champions League Round of 16 Draw 2022 (Original First & New Draw) Result- Inter vs Liverpool & Benfica vs Ajax

The draw for the 2021/2022 Champions League Round of 16 has been conducted today (December 13, 2021) and Liverpool will face Inter in the Round of 16 while PSG have drawn Real Madrid. In the original draw that was conducted, PSG drew Man United (a Messi v Ronaldo show down), but that changed in the second draw. The only fixture that was same across both draws was Chelsea vs Lille.
UCL Round of 16 Revised New Draw 2022
Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Sporting vs Man City
Benfica vs Ajax
Chelsea vs Lille
Atletico Madrid vs Man United
Villarreal vs Juventus
Inter Milan vs Liverpool
PSG vs Real Madrid
UCL Round of 16 Old First Draw 2022
Edit– The first draw below was cancelled by the authorities owing to a technical error, and was redone another time. Both draws have been published here for fans to check the differences.
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Villarreal v Man City
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Salzburg vs Liverpool
Inter Milan vs Ajax
Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus
Chelsea vs Lille
PSG vs Man Utd
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
Recent Comments