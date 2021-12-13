Inter Milan vs Liverpool Head 2 Head | Inter LFC H2H 1965 and 2008 Past Fixtures

In the redraw for the UCL Round of 16, Inter Milan were paired alongside Liverpool- a unique match up that will take place for the first time since the 2007/08 season. Inter were originally given Ajax and Liverpool drew Salzburg in the first draw that was cancelled.

Previous Champions League meetings between Inter and Liverpool

2007/08 Champions League Round of 16 (LFC won 3-0 on aggregate)

First Leg 19 February 2008 Liverpool 2-0 Inter (Kuyt 85, 90)- Materazzi sent off 30′

Second Leg 11 March 2008 Inter 0-1 Liverpool (Torres 64)

1964/65 European Cup Semifinal (Inter won 4-3 on aggregate)

Inter went on to win the 64/65 European Cup, beating Benfica in the final.

First Leg 4 May 1965 LFC 3-1 Inter (Hunt 3, Callaghan 33, St John 74 | Mazzola 10)

Second Leg 12 May 1965 Inter 3-0 LFC (Corso 8, Peiro 10, Fachetti 62)