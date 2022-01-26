Rafa Benitez Everton Manager Record- List of games managed, wins & losses (2021-2022)

Here is a look at the list of games managed by Rafa Benitez as Everton gaffer, and EFC’s results under Benitez in those matches.

How many games did Benitez manage Everton for?

Benitez managed Everton for a total of 22 games in the 2021/22 season

Benitez Everton Premier League record as manager?

Benitez Premier League record as Everton manager: Games 19- Won 5, Drew 4, Lost 10. Total points 19 (1.00 per game)

Benitez last game as Everton manager?

Benitez’s last game as Everton manager was the 2-1 loss to Norwich on 15 January 2022.

Rafael Benitez first game as Everton manager?

Benitez’s first game as Everton manager was a 3-1 win over Southampton on 14 August 2021.

First Everton goal scorer under Benitez?

It was Richarlison, scoring in the 47th minute of their 3-1 above mentioned win over Southampton.

Last Everton goal scorer under Benitez as manager?

This was also Richarlison, scoring in the 60th minute of the 2-1 loss against Norwich.

List All Benitez games as Everton manager (22 games- 19 Premier League, 2 League Cup, 1 FA Cup)

What was the result in Everton vs Liverpool when Benitez was Everton manager?

Benitez’s Everton lost 4-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s LFC at Goodison Park.