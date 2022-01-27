List of red cards at AFCON 2022- Players sent off at Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Here is the list of player who have got red cards at AFCON 2022 (officially the 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations being held in 2022).

Last updated after Dango Ouattara red card vs Tunisia in Quarterfinal on 29 January, 2022.

List of player dismissals/red card at CAN 2022

1) Yared Bayeh (Ethiopia) vs Cape Verde- 9 January, 2022 (Group A)

2) El Bilal Toure (Mali) vs Tunisia- 12 January, 2022 (Group F)

3) Benjamin Tetteh (Ghana) vs Gabon- 14 January, 2022 (Group C)

4) Andre Ayew (Ghana) vs Comoros- 18 January, 2022 (Group C)

5) Kwame Quee (Sierra Leone) vs Equatorial Guinea- 20 January, 2022 (Group E)

6) Farouk Ben Mustapha (Tunisia) vs Gambia- 20 January, 2022 (Group F)

7) Sidney Obissa (Gabon) vs Burkina Faso- 23 January, 2022 (Round of 16)

8) Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) vs Tunisia- 23 January, 2022 (Round of 16)

9)Yusupha Njie (Gambia) vs Guinea- 24 January, 2022 (Round of 16)

10) Ibrahima Sory Conte (Guinea) vs Gambia- 24 January, 2022 (Round of 16)

11) Nadjim Jimmy Abdou (Comoros) vs Cameroon- 24 January, 2022 (Round of 16)

12 & 13) Patrick Andrade and Vozinho (Cape Verde) vs Senegal- 25 January, 2022 (Round of 16)

14) Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) vs Tunisia- 29 January, 2022 (Quarterfinal)

Who got the first red card at CAN 2022?

The first red card at AFCON 2022 went to Ethiopia’s Yared Bayeh when they played Cape Verde.