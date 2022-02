Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont joined the rare list of players to get a 10/10 rating from French newspaper L’Equipe thanks to his marvellous performance against PSG, with FCN winning 3-1.

Lionel Messi got a 4/10 player rating vs Nantes while Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winner as Paris beat Real in the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 tie, rated a 3/10.