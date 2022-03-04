Jesse Marsch Manager Record RB Leipzig 2021 | List of matches at Red Bull & win loss record

Here is a look at the list of matches managed by Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Leipzig- the club he coached in the Bundesliga in the 2021/22 season for five months before taking over the Leeds job from Marcelo Bielsa in March 2022.

Jesse Marsch win percentage as manager at Leipzig?

Marsch won 7 games out of 20 at RBL, giving him a win percentage of 35%

Jesse Marsch record as RB Leipzig manager?

Managed 20 games- Won 7, Lost 9, Drew 4

Did Jesse Marsch win a Champions League game as Leipzig manager?

No, Marsch didn’t win a single UCL game as Leipzig manager- he had 3 losses and 1 draw in his

Man City 6-3 Leipzig

Red Bull Leipzig 1-2 Brugge

PSG 3-2 Leipzig

Leipzig 2-2 PSG

Last match as Leipzig manager for Jesse Marsch?

That was the 2-1 loss at Union Berlin in December 2021.

First Marsch game as Leipzig manager?

Jesse Marsch’s first match as Leipzig manager was the 4-0 German Cup win over Sandhausen on August 7, 2021. His first Bundesliga match as Leipzig manager was the 1-0 loss to Mainz on August 15, 2021.

Leipzig position in Bundesliga table when Jesse Marsch was sacked?

RBL were 11th in the Bundesliga with 18 points from 14 games when Marsch was sacked. Here is the Bundesliga table at the time of Marsch’s Leipzig sacking.