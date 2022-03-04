London Football Awards 2022 Winners List | LFA 22 Nominees (for 2021-22 season)

Here is a look at the list of winners from the 2022 London Football Awards, and other nominees in those respective categories. The LFA 2022 award winners were officially announced on March 3, 2022.

London Football Awards Premier League Men’s Player of the Year 2022

Declan Rice (West Ham)- Winner

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

LFA Manager of the Year 2022 (for 21/22 season)

David Moyes (West Ham)- winner

Matt Gray (Sutton United)

Marco Silva (Fulham)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)

LFA Men’s Young Player of the Year 2022 (2021/22 season)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loaned from Chelsea)- Winner

Fabio Carvalho (Fulham)

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

LFA Football League (non Premier League player of the year) 2022

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)- Winner

Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)

Neeskens Kebano (Fulham)

Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers)

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

London Football Awards Goalkeeper of the Year 2022

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)- Winner

Dean Bouzanis (Sutton United)

Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Super League FAWSL Player of the Year at London Football Awards 2022

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)- Winner

Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Women’s Young Player of the Year LFA 22

Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur)- Winner

Mel Filis (West Ham)

Ester Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur)

London Football Awards Goal of the Season 2022

Andre Gray (QPR) vs Derby- Winner

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) vs Brighton

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) vs Liverpool

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) vs Tottenham

Sam Kerr (Arsenal) vs Chelsea

Outstanding Contribution to London Football

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

LFA Community Project of the Year

QPR in the Community Trust – Long Live The Prince

Arsenal Foundation – Arsenal Supporting Supporters

Chelsea Foundation – No To Hate

Which club won the most awards at the London Football Awards 2022

It was Chelsea with three awards (Edouard Mendy, Sam Kerr and Emma Hayes). West Ham and QPR both got two awards each, while Fulham, Spurs and Palace got one award each at LFA 2022.

Did an Arsenal player win anything at the LFA 2022 awards?

No, Arsenal didn’t win anything at the 2022 London Football Awards.