London Football Awards 2022 Winners List | LFA 22 Nominees (for 2021-22 season)

Here is a look at the list of winners from the 2022 London Football Awards, and other nominees in those respective categories. The LFA 2022 award winners were officially announced on March 3, 2022.
London Football Awards Premier League Men’s Player of the Year 2022
Declan Rice (West Ham)- Winner
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
Jorginho (Chelsea)
Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)
Thiago Silva (Chelsea)
LFA Manager of the Year 2022 (for 21/22 season)
David Moyes (West Ham)- winner
Matt Gray (Sutton United)
Marco Silva (Fulham)
Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)
Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)
LFA Men’s Young Player of the Year 2022 (2021/22 season)
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loaned from Chelsea)- Winner
Fabio Carvalho (Fulham)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)
LFA Football League (non Premier League player of the year) 2022
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)- Winner
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham)
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers)
Harry Wilson (Fulham)
London Football Awards Goalkeeper of the Year 2022
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)- Winner
Dean Bouzanis (Sutton United)
Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United)
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)
Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Super League FAWSL Player of the Year at London Football Awards 2022
Sam Kerr (Chelsea)- Winner
Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham)
Kim Little (Arsenal)
Katie McCabe (Arsenal)
Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
Women’s Young Player of the Year LFA 22
Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur)- Winner
Mel Filis (West Ham)
Ester Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur)
London Football Awards Goal of the Season 2022
Andre Gray (QPR) vs Derby- Winner
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) vs Brighton
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) vs Liverpool
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) vs Tottenham
Sam Kerr (Arsenal) vs Chelsea
Outstanding Contribution to London Football
Emma Hayes (Chelsea)
LFA Community Project of the Year
QPR in the Community Trust – Long Live The Prince
Arsenal Foundation – Arsenal Supporting Supporters
Chelsea Foundation – No To Hate
Which club won the most awards at the London Football Awards 2022
It was Chelsea with three awards (Edouard Mendy, Sam Kerr and Emma Hayes). West Ham and QPR both got two awards each, while Fulham, Spurs and Palace got one award each at LFA 2022.
Did an Arsenal player win anything at the LFA 2022 awards?
No, Arsenal didn’t win anything at the 2022 London Football Awards.
