xG Liverpool Inter 1.83-0.30 Second Leg Champions League March 2022 | Salah chance Matip Diaz | Expected Goals Stats

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Liverpool vs Inter Milan (8 March 2022 Second Leg Round of 16). Inter won the game 1-0 thanks to a stunning goal from Lautaro Martinez, but Liverpool clearly had the better chances, as shown by this xG shots map, with Mo Salah hitting the post twice, and Joel Matip and Luis Diaz also coming close.

xG Liverpool 1.83-0.30 Inter Milan shots map (Actual score LFC 0-1 Inter)

0-1 Lautaro goal vs Liverpool xG 0.04

Other notable chances in LFC vs Inter UCL Second Leg 2022 and their xG

31st minute Matip header chance vs Inter xG 0.11 (off the bar)

52nd minute Salah chance vs Inter Milan xG 0.43 (hits post)

76th minute Salah chance Inter xG 0.31 (on half volley, again hits post)

90+2 minute Luis Diaz chance vs Inter xG 0.51 (blocked by Vidal)

59th minute Lautaro chance vs Liverpool xG 0.07 (shot wide)

Liverpool vs Inter Milan 0-1 Second Leg Match Stats for comparison

(LFC second leg stats on left; Inter stats on right)