Spanish French Newspaper Reaction Frontpage & Headlines after Real Madrid 3-1 PSG Champions League 2022

Here is how Diario AS, L’Equipe, Marca and other big French and Spanish newspapers reacted (frontpage headlines) following PSG’s loss in the Champions League to Real Madrid on 9 March, 2022.

L’Equipe went with the headline “Punished by the King” referring to Benzema’s hat trick (see L’Equipe and other paper player ratings for Real Madrid v PSG)

Marca went with the “This is Madrid” headline.

L’Equipe French newspaper front page on 10 March after PSG UCL loss to Real Madrid

Diario Sport reaction to Real Madrid second leg win over Paris Saint Germain

Diario AS headline after Real Madrid win over PSG

Marca front page after Real 3 PSG 1 March 2022

Le Parisien reaction to PSG Champions League exit

