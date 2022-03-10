Spanish French Newspaper Reaction Frontpage & Headlines after Real Madrid 3-1 PSG Champions League 2022

By Soccer Blog | Mar 10, 2022

Here is how Diario AS, L’Equipe, Marca and other big French and Spanish newspapers reacted (frontpage headlines) following PSG’s loss in the Champions League to Real Madrid on 9 March, 2022.

L’Equipe went with the headline “Punished by the King” referring to Benzema’s hat trick (see L’Equipe and other paper player ratings for Real Madrid v PSG)

Marca went with the “This is Madrid” headline.

L’Equipe French newspaper front page on 10 March after PSG UCL loss to Real Madrid

L'Equipe Paper Headline after PSG loss to Real Madrid 2022

Diario Sport reaction to Real Madrid second leg win over Paris Saint Germain

Diario Sport Newspaper Headline after Real Madrid Paris Second Leg

Diario AS headline after Real Madrid win over PSG

Diario AS Spanish Newspaper Frontpage after Real Madrid PSG UCL Game 2022

Marca front page after Real 3 PSG 1 March 2022

Marca Headline after Real madrid 3-1 psg 2022

Le Parisien reaction to PSG Champions League exit

Le Parisien PSG Real Madrid 2022

Also check out expected goals match stats for Real Madrid v Paris SG in the second leg.

