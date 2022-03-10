Real Madrid vs PSG 2022 Player Ratings from L’Equipe Marca Newspaper Champions League Round of 16 | Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Messi

Here is a look at French newspaper L’Equipe’s player ratings for Real Madrid v PSG from yesterday night, a fixture the home side won 3-1 to knock Paris out of the competition. PSG’s defending was shambolic, and that’s reflected in the player ratings for the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and keeper Donnarumma.

Also check out xG expected goals stats for Real 3-1 Paris SG Second Leg.

Also check out French and Spanish newspaper frontpage headlines after Real PSG game.

L’Equipe player ratings Real PSG Second Leg Champions League March 9 2022

For comparison, here is a player rating for the same game from Spanish newspaper Diario Sport

The Sport paper gave Benzema a 10/10 rating and Messi a 4/10. Verratti and Mbappe the only Paris SG starters to get more than 5.

Another Real 3-1 PSG player ratings, this time from Marca

Many PSG players not deemed worthy of a rating!