Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2022 Player Ratings from L’Equipe, Marca, Diario AS & other papers- UCL Second Leg

Here are the player ratings from L’Equipe, Diario AS and other big newspapers for Man Utd v Atletico Madrid (Champions League Ro16 Second Leg). Oblak the star the show in most papers, with Harry Maguire disappointing- L’Equipe gave him a 3/10 player rating, while Diario AS thought he wasn’t worthy of a rating at all!
Ratings Notes Man United Atletico Madrid Second Leg from L’Equipe
Diario AS Spanish newspaper ratings for MU-Atleti Second Leg Champions League March 2022
Marca player ratings for Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid UCL
Diario Sport player ratings for Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid 15 March 2022
