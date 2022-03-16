xG Man Utd Atletico Madrid Second Leg March 2022 | Expected Goals Shots Map MU Atleti Champions League

Here is a look at the xG (Expected goals) stats from Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid (15 March 2022- Round of 16 Second Leg Champions League). Atleti won the game 1-0 to eliminate MUFC.

Also check out Spanish newspaper player ratings for MUFC vs Atleti Second Leg

xG Man United 1.13-0.63 Atletico shots map (Actual score MUFC 0-1 Atleti)

0-1 Renan Lodi goal vs Man Utd xG 0.39

13th minute Elanga chance vs Atletico Madrid xG 0.60- shoots at Oblak from close range

59th minute Sancho chance vs Atleti xG 0.06- free and on the volley, but shoots wide

77th minute Varane header v Atleti xG 0.09- great save from Oblak

16th minute de Paul chance vs MUFC xG 0.02- great long range hit, deflected, but saved by DDG

MUFC vs Atletico Madrid 0-1 Match Stats for comparison

(Man Utd stats on left; Atleti match stats on right)