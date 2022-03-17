Juventus vs Villarreal Player Ratings 2022 UCL L’Equipe, AS, CDS Newspapers- Rugani, De Ligt

By Soccer Blog | Mar 17, 2022

Here is a look at the player ratings from L’Equipe, Diario AS, Corriere della Sera for Juve vs Villarreal in the Champions League (Round of 16 Second Leg). Villarreal won 3-0 thanks to a fine defensive performance (see xG stats for Juve 0-3 Villarreal)

L’Equipe ratings Juve-Villarreal 0-3

Juventus vs Villarreal Player Ratings L'Equipe

Corriere della Sera Italian newspaper rating Juventus Villarreal March 16

Juve Villarreal CDS Ratings

Diario AS Juventus v Villarreal 2022 player ratings

Juve 0-3 Villarreal Player Ratings 2022 UCL

Diario Sport player ratings Juventus-Villarreal 2022

Juventus Villarreal Player Ratings 2022 Sport

