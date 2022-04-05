Zero (0) xG for Atleti! | xG Man City Atletico Madrid 2022 Champions League Shots Map Stats First Leg Quarterfinal

By Soccer Blog | Apr 5, 2022

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on 5 April, 2022. Zero xG for a team in a major football/soccer match in the Champions League– that’s what happened for Atleti here as they failed to register even a single shot (neither on target nor off target), and finished with 0 xG. 71% possession for Manchester City versus 29% for Atletico Madrid- 15 shots in all for MCFC to zero for ATM

xG Man City 0.91-0.00 Atletico Madrid (Actual score MCFC 1-0 Atleti)

1-0 Kevin de Bruyne goal vs Atletico Madrid xG 0.26

xG Man City vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2022

Man City vs Atletico Madrid 1-0 Match Stats for comparison

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Match Stats Champions League 2022

Also see xG stats for the Benfica vs Liverpool game and newspaper player ratings for Man City Atleti

