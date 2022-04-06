Newspaper player ratings Benfica vs Liverpool Champions League L’Equipe, AS, O Jogo

By Soccer Blog | Apr 6, 2022

Here are the player ratings for SLB vs LFC from the likes of L’Equipe, Diario AS, O Jogo and other big European newspapers following their Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie on 5 April, 2022. Mo Salah disappointing for LFC in these paper player ratings.

L’Equipe player ratings SLB Liverpool UCL QF First Leg

Benfica vs Liverpool Player Ratings 2022 L'Equipe

O Jogo Portuguese newspaper player rating Benfica-Liverpool 1-3

O Jogo ratings Benfica LFC 2022 UCL

Diario AS player ratings Benfica Liverpool 2022 Quarterfinal

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool Player Ratings Diario AS

Correio da Manha player ratings Benfica vs LFC

Benfica Liverpool Player Ratings Correio da Manha 2022 Paper

Also check out xG stats for Benfica v Liverpool First Leg Quarterfinal

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites