Newspaper player ratings Benfica vs Liverpool Champions League L’Equipe, AS, O Jogo

Here are the player ratings for SLB vs LFC from the likes of L’Equipe, Diario AS, O Jogo and other big European newspapers following their Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie on 5 April, 2022. Mo Salah disappointing for LFC in these paper player ratings.

L’Equipe player ratings SLB Liverpool UCL QF First Leg

O Jogo Portuguese newspaper player rating Benfica-Liverpool 1-3

Diario AS player ratings Benfica Liverpool 2022 Quarterfinal

Correio da Manha player ratings Benfica vs LFC

