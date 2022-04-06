Newspaper player ratings Benfica vs Liverpool Champions League L’Equipe, AS, O Jogo

Here are the player ratings for SLB vs LFC from the likes of L’Equipe, Diario AS, O Jogo and other big European newspapers following their Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie on 5 April, 2022. Mo Salah disappointing for LFC in these paper player ratings.
L’Equipe player ratings SLB Liverpool UCL QF First Leg
O Jogo Portuguese newspaper player rating Benfica-Liverpool 1-3
Diario AS player ratings Benfica Liverpool 2022 Quarterfinal
Correio da Manha player ratings Benfica vs LFC
Also check out xG stats for Benfica v Liverpool First Leg Quarterfinal
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
Recent Comments