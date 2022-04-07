Newspaper Player Ratings Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid UCL from L’Equipe, Marca and Diario Sport

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea vs Real Madrid from L’Equipe, Marca and Diario Sport (well known European newspapers). Karim Benzema dominates the ratings, as you’d expect, following his hat trick, with Chelsea’s defence and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy getting poor ratings.

L’Equipe player ratings Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2022 Champions League

French paper L’Equipe gave Benzema a 9/10, and they also thought highly of referee Turpin’s performance (a 8/10). 3/10 for Rudiger, Christensen, Thiago Silva and Mendy and a 2/10 player rating for Christian Pulisic from them!

Marca player ratings Chelsea Real Madrid UCL Quarter final first leg April 6

Spanish newspaper Marca thought Mendy, Christensen and Rudiger didn’t even deserve a rating!

Diario Sport player ratings Chelsea 1 Real Madrid 3

Sport gave Benzema a 10/10 player rating while giving Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy a 2/10.

