Frank Lampard Everton Manager Record 2022 | List of Lampard Everton Games Managed 21-22 season

Here is a look at Frank Lampard’s record at Everton manager so far and the list of all EFC games managed by Lampard as Toffees boss in the current 2021/22 PL season.

Last updated after Everton 1-0 Man Utd on 9 April, 2022.

Frank Lampard Everton Manager Stats and list of matches managed (with results)

In the Premier League- P10- W3, L7, 30% win percentage | Goals scored 9, Goals conceded 17

(3 league games won out of 10)

Overall (including Cups)- P13- W5, L8, 38.46% win percentage | GS 15, GA 22

Lampard first game as Everton manager?

Frank Lampard’s first match as Everton manager was a 4-1 win over Brentford in the FA Cup on 5 February 2022.

Lampard first Premier League game as Everton manager?

Lampard’s first league game as Everton manager saw them lose 3-1 to Newcastle on 8 February 2022.

Who scored Everton’s first goal under Lampard as manager?

The first Everton goal under Lampard as manager was scored by Yerry Mina (31st minute) in their 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford. Mina was himself a 14th minute substitute for Ben Godfrey in that game.

Everton first league win under Lampard as manager?

Everton’s first Premier League win under Frank Lampard was the 3-0 win over Leeds on 12 February 2022.

Which Premier League teams have Everton beaten under Frank Lampard?

As of 9 April, 2022, Everton have beaten Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester United (all at home) under Lampard as manager.