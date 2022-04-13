Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea Player Ratings from L’Equipe, Diario AS Marca Newspaper Champions League Second Leg

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Chelsea on 12 April 2022 from the big European newspapers (L’Equipe, Diario AS, Marca and Sport). Chelsea won the game 3-2 (see xG for Real v Chelsea Champions League Second Leg), but lost 5-4 on aggregate.

L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid v Chelsea 2022

Interestingly, French paper L’Equipe thought Havertz was poor, but the other Spanish papers thought he did well!

Diario AS player ratings Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 3 CL

Diario Sport player ratings Real Madrid-Chelsea 2-3

Real Madrid Chelsea Marca Player Ratings 2022 Champions League