Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea Player Ratings from L’Equipe, Diario AS Marca Newspaper Champions League Second Leg

By Soccer Blog | Apr 13, 2022

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Chelsea on 12 April 2022 from the big European newspapers (L’Equipe, Diario AS, Marca and Sport). Chelsea won the game 3-2 (see xG for Real v Chelsea Champions League Second Leg), but lost 5-4 on aggregate.

L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid v Chelsea 2022

Interestingly, French paper L’Equipe thought Havertz was poor, but the other Spanish papers thought he did well!

Real Madrid vs Chelsea 2022 Player Ratings L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 3 CL

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea 2022 Player Ratings AS

Diario Sport player ratings Real Madrid-Chelsea 2-3

Real Madrid Chelsea 2022 Second Leg Player Ratings Sport

Real Madrid Chelsea Marca Player Ratings 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid Chelsea 2022 Player Ratings Marca

