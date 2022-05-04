Villarreal vs Liverpool 2-3 Newspaper Player Ratings from L’Equipe, Diario AS, Sport May 2022- Robertson, Rulli

Here is a look at the player ratings for Villarreal vs Liverpool in the Champions League from the big European newspapers. LFC trailed 2-0 at the interval, but recovered to win 3-2 (see xG for Villarreal Liverpool Second Leg).

L’Equipe player ratings Villarreal 2 Liverpool 3 Champions League May 2022

French newspaper L’Equipe thought Andy Robertson was very poor for LFC, giving him a 3/10 rating, the same as team mate Diogo Jota and Villarreal players Geronimo Rulli and Parejo. LFC’s best player on the evening according to them was Luis Diaz (7/10), who came off the bench to replace Jota at half time.

Diario Sport player ratings Villarreal vs Liverpool Semi final second leg

Spanish paper Sport gave Villarreal an average team rating of 6.1/10 as compared to Liverpool’s 5.8/10. Luis Diaz got a 9/10 from them.

While L’Equipe gave Alisson a 4/10, Sport had the Brazilian keeper as a 6/10.

Diario AS ratings Villarreal vs LFC Champions League

The best ratings from Diario AS were reserved for Capoue and Diaz (three stars each). Diogo Jota was not deemed worthy of a rating by the paper.