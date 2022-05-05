Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City from L’Equipe, Diario AS, Marca, Sport- Modric, KDB, Rodrygo

Here is a look at the Spanish and European newspaper player ratings for Real Madrid vs Manchester City following their second leg Champions League game on May 4, 2022. Real won 3-1 (see expected goals stats for Real 3-1 Man City)

Rodrygo and Camavinga influential off the bench for Real. Kevin de Bruyne and Luka Modric, so influential for their teams in the first leg, poor here.

L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 1 UCL

3/10 player ratings for both De Bruyne and Jesus from L’Equipe; Luka Modric gets a 4/10 from them as does City manager Pep Guardiola.

Marca player ratings for Real vs Man City Second Leg semi final

Marca give four stars to both Courtois and Rodrygo.

Diario Sport player ratings Real Madrid-M.City Champions League

Courtois, Carvajal, Camavinga and Rodrygo the pick of the Real players for Diario Sport, who also had KDB as City’s worst starting player.

Diario AS newspaper ratings for Real Madrid v Man City game yesterday

Diario AS thought Bernardo Silva was City’s best player against Real Madrid in the second leg.

El Mundo Spanish newspaper player ratings Madrid v MCFC