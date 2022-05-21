Liverpool Losses This Season (21-22) | List of LFC defeats in Premier League & Champions League 2021-22

Here is a look at the list of teams that have beaten Liverpool in the 2021/22 season. Also has a list of clubs who managed draws with LFC in the Premier League- in other words, the sides who avoided defeat against them in the PL.

Last updated after Liverpool 3-1 Wolves on May 22, 2022.

Liverpool losses this 2021/22 season in the Premier League (2)

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool (7 November 2021)

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool (28 December 2021)

Only two teams have beaten Liverpool in the Premier League in 2021/22- West Ham and Leicester.

LFC Champions League defeats this 21/22 season (1)

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan (8 March 2022 UCL Round of 16 Second Leg)

The only team to have defeated LFC in the Champions League this 21/22 season were Inter Milan. They won the second leg of their Round of 16 tie 1-0 at Anfield (Liverpool had won the first leg 2-0 and thus progressed 2-1 on aggregate).

Inter are also the only team to beat Liverpool at Anfield (across all competitions) in the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool won both the FA Cup and the EFL (Carabao/League) Cup, so no losses for them in those two tournaments in the current 2021-2022 season.

All Liverpool FC Games Played and Results in 2021/2022 season

Liverpool draws in the Premier League in 21-22 season (8 drawn games for LFC)

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (28 August 2021)

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (25 September 2021)

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (3 October 2021)

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton (30 October 2021)

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool (19 December 2021)

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (2 January 2022)

Man City 2-2 Liverpool (10 April 2022)

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham (7 May 2022)

LFC draws in the UCL in the current 21-22 season (1)

LFC 3-3 Benfica (13 April, 2022- Quarterfinal Second Leg)

Liverpool first league loss in the 2021/22 season?

West Ham were the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League in 2021/22

Did any promoted side take points off Liverpool in the 21/22 season?

Yes, Brentford managed a 3-3 draw against them on 25 September, 2021. No other promoted PL side managed to draw or beat them in 21/22.

Did Liverpool lose to any of the traditional top six this season?

No, Liverpool didn’t lose any game in 2021/22 to fellow traditional top six teams (Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs, Man City)

Liverpool loss at home (Anfield) this 2021/22 season?

LFC’s only loss at Anfield this 21/22 season was against Inter in the Champions League (Ro16 Second Leg)

Which teams drew against Liverpool in the Premier League in 2021-2022?

Chelsea, Man City and Spurs (all home and away) & Brentford and Brighton were the teams to draw with LFC in the league in 21/22.

Liverpool had fewer league losses in 21/22 when compared to Man City, but it was MCFC who ran out league winners for a 6th time following a thrilling final day, edging the title race by a single point.