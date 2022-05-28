List of English Champions League Winners | European Cup/UCL England club finalists

Here is a look at the list of all English clubs who have won the Champions League or have been runners up in the UCL (or the European Cup as it was previously known)

List of all English Champions League finalists (winners and/or runners up)

(green indicates an English team won the final)

1968 Man Utd 4-1 Benfica

1975 Bayern Munich 2-0 Leeds

1977 Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

1978 Liverpool 1-0 Brugge

1979 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Malmo

1980 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg

1981 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

1982 Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

1984 Liverpool 1-1 Roma (LFC won 4-2 on penalties)

1985 Juventus 1-0 Liverpool

1999 Man Utd 2-1 Bayern Munich

2005 Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (LFC won 3-2 on penalties)

2006 Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal

2007 Milan 2-1 Liverpool

2008 Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea (Man Utd won 6-5 on penalties)

2009 Barcelona 2-0 Man Utd

2011 Barcelona 3-1 Man Utd

2012 Chelsea 1-1 Bayern Munich (Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties)

2018 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

2019 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

2021 Chelsea 1-0 Man City

2022 Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

The referee for the 2022 UCL final between Liverpool and Real was Clement Turpin.

How many times has an English side won the Champions League/European Cup?

As of 2022, English clubs have won the UCL/European Cup 14 times.

Which English clubs have won the Champions League/European Cup?

Man Utd, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Chelsea are the five English sides to have won the CL.

Which English teams have reached the final but never won the Champions League/European Cup?

Leeds, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City have reached the final but lost to their respective opponents.

How many Champions League finals between Spanish teams and English clubs?

There have been six UCL/European cup finals between clubs from England and Spain- Real Madrid vs Liverpool (thrice), Barcelona vs Arsenal (once) and Barca vs Man Utd (twice)

Who was the first English Champions League finalist/winner?

The first English team to win the European Cup or appear in the final were Man Utd in 1968- they beat Benfica 4-1.

How many times have Liverpool and Real Madrid played each other in the Champions League final?

Three times- 1981, 2018 and 2022- LFC won in 1981, but Real won in 2018 and 2022.