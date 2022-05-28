xG Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 | Courtois Saves Salah chances | Expected Goals Stats LFC 0-1 Real UCL

Click here for Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool CL Newspaper Player Ratings 2022 May
Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League on 28 May, 2022. LFC were beaten 1-0- only their fourth defeat in all competitions this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated all attacking metrics- 24 shots to 4 told a story in itself, but few of them were on target, and Real clinically took the only real chance they got in the entire game through Vinicius- that one goal effectively accounted for almost the entire of their xG.
xG Liverpool 1.98- 0.85 Real Madrid shots map (Actual score LFC 0-1 RMA)
0-1 Vinicius goal vs Liverpool xG 0.70
Some other notable LFC chances v Real Madrid and Courtois saves
16th minute Salah chance v Real Madrid (good Courtois save)
21st minute Mane chance v Real Madrid (Courtois save, pushed onto post)
64th minute Salah chance v Real Madrid (long range, but again Courtois parries away)
69th minute Salah chance vs Real Madrid (Courtois save from close range at post)
80th minute Jota chance v Real Madrid (promising position, but not the best of contact, saved by Courtois)
82nd minute Salah chance v Real Madrid (great Courtois save)
LFC vs Real Madrid 0-1 Match Stats for comparison
(LFC stats on left; RMA stats on right)
