xG Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 | Courtois Saves Salah chances | Expected Goals Stats LFC 0-1 Real UCL

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League on 28 May, 2022. LFC were beaten 1-0- only their fourth defeat in all competitions this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated all attacking metrics- 24 shots to 4 told a story in itself, but few of them were on target, and Real clinically took the only real chance they got in the entire game through Vinicius- that one goal effectively accounted for almost the entire of their xG.

xG Liverpool 1.98- 0.85 Real Madrid shots map (Actual score LFC 0-1 RMA)

0-1 Vinicius goal vs Liverpool xG 0.70

Some other notable LFC chances v Real Madrid and Courtois saves

16th minute Salah chance v Real Madrid (good Courtois save)

21st minute Mane chance v Real Madrid (Courtois save, pushed onto post)

64th minute Salah chance v Real Madrid (long range, but again Courtois parries away)

69th minute Salah chance vs Real Madrid (Courtois save from close range at post)

80th minute Jota chance v Real Madrid (promising position, but not the best of contact, saved by Courtois)

82nd minute Salah chance v Real Madrid (great Courtois save)

LFC vs Real Madrid 0-1 Match Stats for comparison

(LFC stats on left; RMA stats on right)

