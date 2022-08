Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany Frauen vs France Women from the likes of L’Equipe and Diario AS following their Euro 2022 Semifinal. Germany Women won the game 2-1 thanks to Popp’s brace to book a final against hosts England.

L’Equipe player ratings Germany France Euro 2022 Semifinal Women

Diario AS player ratings Germany Frauen vs Les Bleues