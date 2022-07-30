Euro 2022 Attendance Figures- List of Crowds at Women’s European Championships Football

Here is a look at the attendances for the Women’s Euro 2022 Football Championships held in England.

Last updated after England Women v Germany final (Attendance 87,192 at Wembley) on July 31, 2022.

Highest Attendance at Euro 2022?

It was the 87,192 crowd at Wembley for the England Germany Euro 2022 final clash, which England won 2-1. Before the final, it was the 68,871 crowd at Old Trafford, Manchester for the Euro 2022 tournament opener between England and Austria, which the hosts won 1-0.

Lowest attendance at Euro 2022?

The lowest attended game at Euro 2022 was the Belgium vs Iceland Group D one (crowd of 3,859) at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

Game Attendance Venue Date England 1-0 Austria 68,871 OT Manchester 6 July Norway 4-1 NI 9,146 Southampton 7 July Spain 4-1 Finland 16,819 Milton Keynes 8 July Germany 4-0 Denmark 15,736 Brentford 8 July Portugal 2-2 Switzerland 5,902 Leigh 9 July Netherlands 1-1 Sweden 21,342 Sheffield 9 July Belgium 1-1 Iceland 3,859 Academy Manchester 10 July France 5-1 Italy 8,541 Rotherham 10 July Austria 2-0 NI 9,268 Southampton 11 July England 8-0 Norway 28,847 Brighton 11 July Denmark 1-0 Finland 11,615 Milton Keynes 12 July Germany 2-0 Spain 16,037 Brentford 12 July Sweden 2-1 Switzerland 12,914 Sheffield 13 July Netherlands 3-2 Portugal 6,966 Leigh 13 July Italy 1-1 Iceland 4,029 Academy Manchester 14 July France 2-1 Belgium 8,173 Rotherham 14 July NI 0-5 England 30,785 Southampton 15 July Austria 1-0 Norway 12,667 Brighton 15 July Finland 0-3 Germany 20,721 Milton Keynes 16 July Denmark 0-1 Spain 16,041 Brentford 16 July Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands 22,596 Sheffield 17 July Sweden 5-0 Portugal 7,118 Leigh 17 July Iceland 1-1 France 7,392 Rotherham 18 July Italy 0-1 Belgium 3,919 Academy Manchester 18 July England 2-1 Spain (QF) 28,994 Brighton 20 July Germany 2-0 Austria (QF) 16,025 Brentford 21 July Sweden 1-0 Belgium (QF) 7,517 Leigh 22 July France 1-0 Netherlands (QF) 9,764 Rotherham 23 July England 4-0 Sweden (SF) 28,624 Sheffield 26 July Germany 2-1 France (SF) 27,445 Milton Keynes 27 July England 2-1 Germany (Final) 87,192 Wembley 31 July

Highest attendance for a non England game at Women’s Euro 2022?

The biggest crowd for a game not involving England at Euro 2022 was the 27,445 in attendance for the Germany vs France semifinal at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. For the group stages (non-English games), it was the Sweden Netherlands game, which saw a crowd of 22,596 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Euro 2022 attendance figures at Leigh?

Leigh had attendance figures of 5,902 (POR-SUI), 6,966 (NED-POR) and 7,118 (SWE-POR) in the group stages, and 7,517 for the Sweden Belgium quarterfinal.