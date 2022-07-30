Euro 2022 Attendance Figures- List of Crowds at Women’s European Championships Football

Here is a look at the attendances for the Women’s Euro 2022 Football Championships held in England.
Last updated after England Women v Germany final (Attendance 87,192 at Wembley) on July 31, 2022.
Highest Attendance at Euro 2022?
It was the 87,192 crowd at Wembley for the England Germany Euro 2022 final clash, which England won 2-1. Before the final, it was the 68,871 crowd at Old Trafford, Manchester for the Euro 2022 tournament opener between England and Austria, which the hosts won 1-0.
Lowest attendance at Euro 2022?
The lowest attended game at Euro 2022 was the Belgium vs Iceland Group D one (crowd of 3,859) at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.
|Game
|Attendance
|Venue
|Date
|England 1-0 Austria
|68,871
|OT Manchester
|6 July
|Norway 4-1 NI
|9,146
|Southampton
|7 July
|Spain 4-1 Finland
|16,819
|Milton Keynes
|8 July
|Germany 4-0 Denmark
|15,736
|Brentford
|8 July
|Portugal 2-2 Switzerland
|5,902
|Leigh
|9 July
|Netherlands 1-1 Sweden
|21,342
|Sheffield
|9 July
|Belgium 1-1 Iceland
|3,859
|Academy Manchester
|10 July
|France 5-1 Italy
|8,541
|Rotherham
|10 July
|Austria 2-0 NI
|9,268
|Southampton
|11 July
|England 8-0 Norway
|28,847
|Brighton
|11 July
|Denmark 1-0 Finland
|11,615
|Milton Keynes
|12 July
|Germany 2-0 Spain
|16,037
|Brentford
|12 July
|Sweden 2-1 Switzerland
|12,914
|Sheffield
|13 July
|Netherlands 3-2 Portugal
|6,966
|Leigh
|13 July
|Italy 1-1 Iceland
|4,029
|Academy Manchester
|14 July
|France 2-1 Belgium
|8,173
|Rotherham
|14 July
|NI 0-5 England
|30,785
|Southampton
|15 July
|Austria 1-0 Norway
|12,667
|Brighton
|15 July
|Finland 0-3 Germany
|20,721
|Milton Keynes
|16 July
|Denmark 0-1 Spain
|16,041
|Brentford
|16 July
|Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands
|22,596
|Sheffield
|17 July
|Sweden 5-0 Portugal
|7,118
|Leigh
|17 July
|Iceland 1-1 France
|7,392
|Rotherham
|18 July
|Italy 0-1 Belgium
|3,919
|Academy Manchester
|18 July
|England 2-1 Spain (QF)
|28,994
|Brighton
|20 July
|Germany 2-0 Austria (QF)
|16,025
|Brentford
|21 July
|Sweden 1-0 Belgium (QF)
|7,517
|Leigh
|22 July
|France 1-0 Netherlands (QF)
|9,764
|Rotherham
|23 July
|England 4-0 Sweden (SF)
|28,624
|Sheffield
|26 July
|Germany 2-1 France (SF)
|27,445
|Milton Keynes
|27 July
|England 2-1 Germany (Final)
|87,192
|Wembley
|31 July
Highest attendance for a non England game at Women’s Euro 2022?
The biggest crowd for a game not involving England at Euro 2022 was the 27,445 in attendance for the Germany vs France semifinal at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. For the group stages (non-English games), it was the Sweden Netherlands game, which saw a crowd of 22,596 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
Euro 2022 attendance figures at Leigh?
Leigh had attendance figures of 5,902 (POR-SUI), 6,966 (NED-POR) and 7,118 (SWE-POR) in the group stages, and 7,517 for the Sweden Belgium quarterfinal.
