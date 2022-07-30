Euro 2022 Attendance Figures- List of Crowds at Women’s European Championships Football

Jul 30, 2022

Here is a look at the attendances for the Women’s Euro 2022 Football Championships held in England.

Last updated after England Women v Germany final (Attendance 87,192 at Wembley) on July 31, 2022.

Highest Attendance at Euro 2022?

It was the 87,192 crowd at Wembley for the England Germany Euro 2022 final clash, which England won 2-1. Before the final, it was the 68,871 crowd at Old Trafford, Manchester for the Euro 2022 tournament opener between England and Austria, which the hosts won 1-0.

Lowest attendance at Euro 2022?

The lowest attended game at Euro 2022 was the Belgium vs Iceland Group D one (crowd of 3,859) at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

GameAttendanceVenueDate
England 1-0 Austria68,871OT Manchester6 July
Norway 4-1 NI9,146Southampton7 July
Spain 4-1 Finland16,819Milton Keynes8 July
Germany 4-0 Denmark15,736Brentford8 July
Portugal 2-2 Switzerland5,902Leigh9 July
Netherlands 1-1 Sweden21,342Sheffield9 July
Belgium 1-1 Iceland3,859Academy Manchester10 July
France 5-1 Italy8,541Rotherham10 July
Austria 2-0 NI9,268Southampton11 July
England 8-0 Norway28,847Brighton11 July
Denmark 1-0 Finland11,615Milton Keynes12 July
Germany 2-0 Spain16,037Brentford12 July
Sweden 2-1 Switzerland12,914Sheffield13 July
Netherlands 3-2 Portugal6,966Leigh13 July
Italy 1-1 Iceland4,029Academy Manchester14 July
France 2-1 Belgium8,173Rotherham14 July
NI 0-5 England30,785Southampton15 July
Austria 1-0 Norway12,667Brighton15 July
Finland 0-3 Germany20,721Milton Keynes16 July
Denmark 0-1 Spain16,041Brentford16 July
Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands22,596Sheffield17 July
Sweden 5-0 Portugal7,118Leigh17 July
Iceland 1-1 France7,392Rotherham18 July
Italy 0-1 Belgium3,919Academy Manchester18 July
England 2-1 Spain (QF)28,994Brighton20 July
Germany 2-0 Austria (QF)16,025Brentford21 July
Sweden 1-0 Belgium (QF)7,517Leigh22 July
France 1-0 Netherlands (QF)9,764Rotherham23 July
England 4-0 Sweden (SF)28,624Sheffield26 July
Germany 2-1 France (SF)27,445Milton Keynes27 July
England 2-1 Germany (Final)87,192Wembley31 July

Highest attendance for a non England game at Women’s Euro 2022?

The biggest crowd for a game not involving England at Euro 2022 was the 27,445 in attendance for the Germany vs France semifinal at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. For the group stages (non-English games), it was the Sweden Netherlands game, which saw a crowd of 22,596 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Euro 2022 attendance figures at Leigh?

Leigh had attendance figures of 5,902 (POR-SUI), 6,966 (NED-POR) and 7,118 (SWE-POR) in the group stages, and 7,517 for the Sweden Belgium quarterfinal.

