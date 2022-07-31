Real Madrid vs Juventus Los Angeles 2022 Attendance 93,702 Rose Bowl Pasadena 2-0 Goals Benzema Asensio

Real Madrid vs Juventus 2022 (RMA-Juve LA Friendly 2022)
Final score & result: Real Madrid v Juve 2-0 (Benzema, Asensio Pen)
Rose Bowl, California- Pre-season friendly
A crowd of 93,702 are in attendance at the Rose Bowl as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in Los Angeles.
Real Madrid Juve 1-0 (Benzema penalty goal vs Juventus 19′)
Real Madrid vs Juventus 2-0 (Asensio goal v Juve 69′)
RMA starting lineup vs Juve 2022 LA Friendly: Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro, Vini, Benzema, Valverde
Juventus starting XI against Real Madrid 2022 Friendly Los Angeles: Perin, Sandro, Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo, Fagioli, Locatelli, Zakaria, Kean, Vlahovic, Di Maria
