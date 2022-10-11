Premier League Table After 9 Games 2022/23- PL Standings after Arsenal Liverpool Fixture October

By Soccer Blog | Oct 11, 2022

Here is a look at the Premier League table after Week 9 in the 2022/23 season (technically week 10, but one GW was suspended owing to the death of Queen Elizabeth). The standout game of this round was Arsenal and Liverpool, which the former edged 3-2, with some easy chances on xG for the Gunners.

PL table after Game Week 9 this 2022-23 season

Premier League Table After 9 Games 2022-2023 Season

Detailed EPL table after Round 9 22/23 (ending October 10, 2022)

premier league table after 9 rounds 2022-23 season

Results for Round 9 Matches

Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves
Man City 4-0 Southampton
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford
Brighton 0-1 Tottenham
Palace 2-1 Leeds
West Ham 3-1 Fulham
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Everton 1-2 Man Utd
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites