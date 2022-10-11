Premier League Table After 9 Games 2022/23- PL Standings after Arsenal Liverpool Fixture October

Here is a look at the Premier League table after Week 9 in the 2022/23 season (technically week 10, but one GW was suspended owing to the death of Queen Elizabeth). The standout game of this round was Arsenal and Liverpool, which the former edged 3-2, with some easy chances on xG for the Gunners.

PL table after Game Week 9 this 2022-23 season

Detailed EPL table after Round 9 22/23 (ending October 10, 2022)

Results for Round 9 Matches

Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

Man City 4-0 Southampton

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford

Brighton 0-1 Tottenham

Palace 2-1 Leeds

West Ham 3-1 Fulham

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Everton 1-2 Man Utd

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa