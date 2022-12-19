L’Equipe Bild AS Newspaper Player Ratings Argentina France 2022 World Cup Final | Mbappe Messi Emi Martinez

By Soccer Blog | Dec 19, 2022

Here is a look at the European newspaper (Bild, L’Equipe, Diario AS, Sport etc) player ratings for the Argentina vs France World Cup final. Argentina had more chances as shown on xG, and eventually edged this game on penalties following a strong French second half comeback.

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings for Football World Cup Final December 18 2022

Mbappe is the highest ranked individual player on both sides with a 9/10 rating from L’Equipe. Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez with the lowest player rating (3/10).

Interestingly, L’Equipe have given Polish referee Marciniak a 2/10 rating for the final.

L' Equipe Paper Ratings Argentina France

Nice Matin French player ratings v Argentina FWC 2022

Nice Matin loved the match, giving it a 9/10 game rating, but not the performances of the French starting XI except Mbappe.

Nice Matin French Player Ratings Argentina 2022

Bild player ratings Argentina 3-3 France WC final

Lower the rating, better the player. So Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria, MacAllister and Emi Martinez the best players in the World Cup final according to German paper Bild.

They also thought Upamecano was one of the worst players for France!

Bild Player Ratings Argentina France World Cup Final 2022

Diario Sport Spanish Paper player ratings Argentina 3 France 3 Final

A 10/10 player rating for Messi from the Barcelona based Sport paper.

Argentina France Sport Newspaper Player Ratings

Diario AS Spain newspaper player ratings for Soccer World Cup Final

Diario AS Player Ratings WC Final 2022

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites