Nathan Jones Southampton Manager Record | List of Saints FC games managed in 2022-23 season

Nathan Jones has been sacked by Southampton today (February 12, 2023) after just EIGHT league games in charge of the South Coast outfit, making him one of the shortest serving PL managers ever. He had a better Cup record (Saints beat MCFC and reached the League Cup semifinals before losing to Newcastle), and Man City failed to register even a single shot on target against Southampton in their Cup clash.

Nathan Jones Premier League record as Southampton manager

P8- W1, L7, Goals scored 6, Goals conceded 16, Points per game 0.38

Which was the only team Southampton beat in the Premier League under Nathan Jones?

Nathan Jones’ only Premier League win as Southampton manager was against Everton in January 2023.

Nathan Jones last game as Southampton manager?

Nathan Jones’ last match as Southampton manager was the 2-1 loss to Wolves on February 11, 2023.

List of only Premier League games managed by Nathan Jones

List of all Southampton games managed by Nathan Jones this 22/23 season (League + Cup)

Which was the first Southampton game with Nathan Jones as manager?

Nathan Jones’ first game as Southampton manager was a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in November 2022